Queen Elizabeth II's history with Oxfordshire
- Published
Across Oxfordshire flags have been lowered to half-mast and books of condolence have been opened following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen visited Oxfordshire many times during her reign - and even before as the then Princess Elizabeth.
One of her last visits came in 2013 to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Christ Church Cathedral.
She distributed Maundy money to 87 men and 87 women from Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire to mark her 87 years of age.
Here we take a look back at Her Majesty's time in the county.
