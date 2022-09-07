Oxford Science Park submits expansion plans
A science park's expansion could create "a significant boost" to the local economy.
Three laboratories and new offices are planned for The Oxford Science Park to the south of the city.
Detailed plans have been submitted to Oxford City Council, according to an official statement.
If approved, construction on site would begin next year and would be completed at the end of 2024.
Rory Maw, CEO of The Oxford Science Park, said submission of the plans was "an important step towards realising this exciting and urgently needed new development".
He said the proposals would help meet the demand for high quality laboratory and office space.
The scheme is also expected to boost the local economy, create new jobs and further "Oxford's reputation for improving global health and well-being", science park bosses said.
The centre, which is located off the city's southern ring road, is already home to 1,000 businesses.
