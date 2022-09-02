Greyhound racing to return to Oxford after a decade
The first greyhound racing in Oxford for a decade is set to be held at the city's revamped stadium.
Oxford Stadium closed in 2012 but reopened to host speedway in April after it was refurbished.
About 3,000 people and animal rights groups oppose the sport returning to the city but authorities have said they are happy for it to go ahead.
Groups opposed to the return said they will create "a ruckus" outside the stadium ahead of the meeting.
The first race begins at 19:30 BST.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the League Against Cruel Sports and Oxford Vegan Action said they will protest the sport's return.
"Greyhounds are sensitive individuals, not moneymaking machines, and they deserve the same love and attention we lavish on other dogs," PETA senior campaigns manager Kate Werner said.
But the stadium's managing director, Kevin Boothby, said the sport has nothing to hide.
"It's so important in this day and age that there is an openness.
"There are a lot of people who probably don't understand greyhound racing and they listen to organisations like PETA and they think: 'oh, [greyhound racing is] cruel'."
"I'd rather be open about it and get more people involved. It's a great night out, it's great for families and it is a great sport," Mr Boothby said.
"Greyhounds are bred to race and they love it, they thrive on it. When they finish racing, they make fantastic pets."
Mr Boothby said opponents had be invited to tour the stadium's kennel facilities but had rejected the chance to do so.
Eight races are scheduled for later, with more on Saturday and in coming weeks.
