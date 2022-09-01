Oxford zero emissions zone raises almost £120,000 in fines
A pilot scheme to clear Oxford city centre of polluting vehicles has raised almost £120,000 in fines.
The Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) was launched in February, with drivers of non-zero emission vehicles using certain roads being given Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).
Oxfordshire County Council initially issued warning notices to drivers but from 11 April handed out fines.
In total, it sent out 3,979 warnings and 7,545 PCNs.
The authority's income over the six months since the pilot's launch is £119,617, according to figures obtained by the BBC in a Freedom of Information request.
The charges apply between 07:00 and 19:00 each day, covering Bonn Square, Queen Street, Cornmarket Street, part of Market Street, Ship Street, St Michael's Street, New Inn Hall Street, and Shoe Lane - all known as the "red zone".
A wider ZEZ covering the rest of the city centre will follow next year, subject to further public consultation.
Drivers of all petrol and diesel vehicles, including hybrids, are charged from £2 to £10 per day.
Automatic number plate recognition cameras are being used to enforce the new rules.
The city is the first in Britain to introduce a ZEZ, Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council have said.
