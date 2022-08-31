'Miraculous' outcome after plane lands in tree
Two people who were on board a light aircraft that crashed into a tree have both emerged unharmed.
Oxfordshire and Berkshire fire services sent six fire engines to the scene of the crash at about 13:55 BST on Tuesday.
The plane came down on Dudley Lane, Southend, near Henley-on-Thames and the Oxfordshire/Buckinghamshire border.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that "miraculously both the pilot and passenger were uninjured".
Fire crews cordoned the scene off and made the plane safe, which also meant stopping fuel from leaking and disconnecting the battery.
Thames Valley Police officers also attended the incident.
A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had been notified of the crash.
They added: "An investigation has been launched and we have begun making enquiries."
