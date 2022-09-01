Oxford private landlords licence scheme launches
A compulsory licensing scheme for landlords who rent out private homes in a city has started.
Oxford City Council said it is being rolled out to protect tenants, improve standards and "crack down on rogue landlords".
A five-year licence will cost £480 - or £400 if bought over the next three months - with those unregistered facing fines of up to £30,000.
About half (49.3%) of all homes in Oxford are currently privately rented.
"Oxford needs decent homes and the launch of selective licensing will help make that a reality for private tenants who have - too often - had to put up with substandard and frankly dangerous conditions," Linda Smith, the council's cabinet member for housing, said.
The scheme will affect owners of 26,000 properties. The council said between 2015 and 2020 tenants in 2,990 properties complained about their housing conditions.
The authority previously released pictures of substandard properties, including one with a toilet plumbed into a shower.
Landlords will also need to show they are meeting safety and management standards, are a fit and proper person to rent out homes and meet waste storage and disposal requirements.
Accredited landlords will be able to buy a licence for a discounted fee of £280.
When the scheme was announced earlier this year, Gavin Dick, from the National Residential Landlords Association, said it was "very good virtue signalling" but that he has "no confidence" the authority's aims will be met.
