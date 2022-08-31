The Jam Factory: Popular city arts venue to shut next month
A popular arts venue and restaurant will close next month after its owners could not agree a lease extension.
The Jam Factory, in Oxford, has been operating for 16 years but its owners said they had not reached an agreement with the landlord, the University of Oxford's Nuffield College.
The college said it had not wanted the Hollybush Row business to close and did as much as possible to reach agreement.
The venue will shut its doors for good on 17 September.
In a statement on social media, The Jam Factory's owners, brother and sister Claire Gaskell and Andrew Norton, said it is "the best it has ever been" in the "incredible venue".
"We have been incredibly blessed and want to thank the inspiring colleagues we've worked with, the loyal customers that we've laughed with and the artists that have made everything possible," the pair said.
They said its Jam Factory Arts' initiative would "continue to thrive", both online and across Oxfordshire, while they will seek an alternative space.
Nuffield College's bursar Tom Moore said it had first discussed a new lease with The Jam Factory in September 2020.
He said the college "always responded promptly and constructively" and was aware of the "important role" the venue plays in Oxford's West End.
"We believe that we have done as much as we reasonably can to reach an agreement, and we are disappointed that it has not been possible to arrive at a solution and that the café has now decided not to enter into a new lease," he added.
