Oxford to launch ANPR traffic filter plan consultation
- Published
A city's plan to stop most drivers from using busy routes at peak times will go to consultation next month.
Oxfordshire County Council has proposed the six number plate recognition camera traffic filters are trialled in Oxford from summer 2023.
Private cars would not be allowed without a permit but all other vehicles would be allowed at all times.
The council's cabinet member for travel said the plan would help it "achieve a sustainable transport system".
Duncan Enright said traffic filters were an important part of the central Oxfordshire travel plan, which aims to reduce the need to travel in private cars and make walking, cycling and public transport "the natural first choice".
He said: "Currently traffic congestion is delaying bus journeys. Cycling is becoming less attractive due to traffic levels. People traveling by taxis get stuck in jams - a costly situation for both passengers and taxi firms."
The council proposed the traffic filters were placed at:
- Hythe Bridge Street
- Thames Street
- St Cross Road
- St Clements
- Hollow Way
- Marston Ferry Road
It wants the filters to operate for seven days a week from 07:00 until 19:00, except those in Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way, which would not operate on Sundays.
Any driver going through a filter who is neither exempt nor using a permit would be charged a £70 penalty.
The authority currently proposes that permits for private cars would be available for blue badge holders, professional health or care workers, non-professional carers and residents living in the permit area.
Residents in affected areas would be able to apply for a permit to drive through the traffic filters for up to 100 days a year.
The council's consultation will open on Monday and close on 3 October.
A decision on whether to proceed with the trial could be taken in November.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.