Wallingford murder: Man, 28, arrested after woman dies at property
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s died at a property.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead in Blue Mountains, Wallingford, after officers were called at about 02:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The arrested man, from Wallingford, remains in police custody.
Thames Valley Police's Det Ch Insp Jon Capps said officers believe the incident was isolated and that there was no wider risk to the public.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.