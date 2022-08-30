Overturned lorry shuts A34 between Milton and Abingdon
A lorry has overturned closing a stretch of a main route in Oxfordshire.
Highways England said the lorry ended up on its side on the A34 between the A4130 for Milton and the A415 for Abingdon.
The road has been closed from the Milton interchange with traffic being diverted via Wantage to the Botley Interchange.
Drivers have been urged to allow extra travelling time, re-route or delay their journey.
For more information regarding the closure on the #A34 in #Oxfordshire northbound between the #A4130 #Milton and the #A415 #Abingdon, including the diversion route, please follow the link here - https://t.co/cxhTsVAmMP pic.twitter.com/ioUFE6WiVA— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 30, 2022
