Residents protest over Cowley Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
- Published
More than 100 people have protested against traffic-calming measures in Oxfordshire.
Residents gathered in Cowley on Saturday afternoon to voice their concerns over Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs).
The LTNs, which prevent through-traffic, have been introduced at several locations by Oxfordshire County Council.
Some say the measures make the streets safer but others want them removed.
Opponents argue the LTNs actually increase congestion and affect local business.
Those who attended the protest near the Crowell Road and Littlemore Road LTN bollard on Saturday said the low-traffic zones led to an increased use of fuel and more traffic.
The majority of protesters said they did not want the measures in their area.
The county council said LTNs are trialled in residential roads that are used as through routes by private cars.
The authority said both Cowley and East Oxford had "multiple through routes, a high number of families with children travelling to school and high levels of air pollution".
"LTNs being trialled in these areas therefore have the greatest potential to provide safe and quiet walking and cycling routes for residents," the council added in a statement.
The measures aim to reduce the number of car journeys.
The authority said it would continue to monitor LTNs on a "site-by-site basis" and to evaluate their impact.
