Oxfordshire travel plan consultation 'critical'
A new consultation about the future of travel in Oxford is "critical" and will have a "lot of influence", a council's travel boss has promised.
Oxfordshire County Council's Central Oxfordshire Travel Plan is aiming for a carbon neutral transport system that gets people around quickly and safely.
Duncan Enright, cabinet member for travel, said the authority was encouraging residents to share ideas.
It approved its local transport and connectivity plan last month.
The first phase is focusing on Oxford, Kidlington, Eynsham, Botley, Cumnor, Kennington, and Wheatley - with the council proposing a set of 22 actions in total.
It includes controversial projects such as a workplace parking levy, a larger zero emissions zone and traffic filters giving priority to residents and buses, which will have separate consultations.
'Less congestion'
Mr Enright told the BBC that such consultations greatly influenced decisions.
"The debate about all these things is really important and that's why the consultation itself is really critical," he said.
"This is zooming in on the city and its transport needs... older residents will remember a time when cars didn't dominate in the way they do currently, but we're heading to a situation where that's going to be true again, not least because of the cost of motoring.
"People are going to think much more carefully about how they get around."
Mr Enright said the survey was "not all about what officers and councillors think, this is about what people feel will work in their neighbourhoods".
He added: "For some people that's going to continue to mean getting around in the car, but if some of us are choosing other ways then there's going to be fewer traffic jams and less congestion."
The consultation closes on 3 October.
