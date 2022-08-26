Oxfordshire: Tribute to teen who died in triple-fatal car crash
Relatives of one of three men who died in a car crash at the weekend have paid tribute to him, saying he loved life, his friends and music.
Calum Leighton, 18, from Chippenham, died in the collision involving a coach on the A420 near Faringdon on Sunday.
Two other men, aged 18 and 20, also died at the scene, Thames Valley Police said.
Mr Leighton's family said he always put the happiness and wellbeing of his friends first.
In a statement, his relatives said: "He will be absolutely devastated about the impact this will have on all of his friends.
Run Da Riddim
"Our hearts go out to their families and everyone else affected by this terrible accident. The love shown around Chippenham by the friends of all three boys has been so touching.
"The one comfort for us at this time is that the last 24 hours of his life were the best ever. He was so happy at being able to launch his own label, Run Da Riddim.
Calum's family said Covid provided him the chance to discover his passion for music, particularly drum and bass.
'So lucky'
"He always found it hard to concentrate in class at school, but three hours of music production, not a problem," they said.
"We are so lucky that we will have his music to remember him by and comforted in the knowledge that Chunk, SEF and MC Martin are going to finish and release all of his songs over the coming months.
"We thank all of his many, many, many friends for their love and support."
Two other men, aged 19 and 21, who were also travelling in the same car as the men who died, were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.
