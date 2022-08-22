Three men die in Oxfordshire car and coach crash
Three men have died in a three-vehicle crash in Oxfordshire.
The collision involving a Ford Fiesta, an Alfa Romeo and a coach, happened just before 10:00 BST on Sunday on the A420 near Faringdon.
Two men, aged 18, and a 20-year-old man all travelling in the Fiesta were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other men, aged 19 and 21, who were also in the Fiesta, were taken to hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged, police said.
PC Naomi Hames appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Thames Valley Police.
