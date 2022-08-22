UK hosts European Transplant and Dialysis Games for first time in Oxford
- Published
More than 400 athletes from across Europe will be competing in Oxford this week as a major tournament comes to the UK for the first time.
The city is hosting the European Transplant and Dialysis Games until Sunday.
The event features multi-sport competition among organ transplant recipients and kidney dialysis patients from 25 European countries.
It also includes several sports from badminton and tenpin bowling to darts.
An opening ceremony was held at the Sheldonian Theatre on Sunday.
Organisers have said the event is a "major opportunity to promote the huge benefits of organ donation and amazing life-saving impact of organ transplantation".
The games were first staged in Athens in 2000 and have subsequently been held every two years in nine different European countries.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.