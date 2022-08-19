Love Island star teams up with police to tackle violence against women and girls
- Published
A former reality TV show contestant has teamed up with police to help tackle violence against women and girls.
Sharon Gaffka, who took part in Love Island in 2021, is working with Thames Valley Police to raise awareness of the issue.
Police hope the social media influencer from Didcot in Oxfordshire can help improve its engagement with younger people.
Ms Gaffka said it was an honour to be involved.
The 26-year-old has a strong online following, particularly among young women and girls who are less likely to engage with police, the force said.
Drink spiking
Ms Gaffka said: "To be asked to be part of the violence against women and girls (VAWG) campaign with Thames Valley Police has been an honour.
"Ensuring women and girls feel safe in the area and across the UK is a huge concern and whatever I can do to highlight this, I will."
It is not the first time Ms Gaffka has been involved in raising social awareness.
Earlier this year she led a campaign to boost the understanding of the dangers of drink spiking after she was a victim herself.
Ch Supt Katy Barrow-Grint said the partnership with Ms Gaffka would provide an opportunity to "improve the trust that has been damaged in relation to violence against women and girls".
"Sharon's relentless campaigning around drink spiking, women's rights and the recent launch of her female empowerment podcast 'Girls Know Nothing' makes her a trusted ambassador to help us achieve this" she added.
Thames Valley Police also said it planned to create behind-the-scenes content giving people an insight into how the force responds to particular crime types, such as sexual assault and rape offences.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.