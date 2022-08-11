Ramsden solar farm plan pulled for changes
- Published
An application for a solar farm, due to be decided by councillors within days, has been withdrawn and will be changed, a developer has said.
British Solar Renewables (BSR) wants to use five fields off Akeman Street in Ramsden, Oxfordshire, as a solar farm, with battery energy storage.
Its plan was due to be decided by West Oxfordshire District Council on Monday.
BSR said it had listened to feedback and would submit an amended application later this year.
The company initially planned a 20MW solar scheme with a 1.5MW battery energy storage unit on the 45-hectare (110-acre) site.
It said solar panels would cover 11 hectares (27 acres).
Council planning officers said the plan, which was opposed by 167 people, could be "uncharacteristic and distracting". Another 12 people registered their support.
The authority's conservation officer objected to the scheme and said Akeman Street's historical significance would be damaged by the project.
Akeman Street is an "important" Roman road on a east-west route, linking Watling Street to Fosse Way and is "a fascinating survival of part of an impressive network", they said.
Others opposed to the scheme have said it could damage the village's character, close to the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
A BSR spokesperson said: "In order for us to make a number of necessary amendments to our proposal, it makes sense to withdraw our existing application for Akeman Solar Park.
"It is clear that we have to change the way we get our energy to meet the challenge of reducing carbon emissions. This therefore remains a very important application for the district and the country, and we look forward to resubmitting an improved planning application later this year."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.