Wilderness Festival 2022: Thousands head to Cornbury Park
- Published
Thousands of music fans descended on the Oxfordshire countryside for an annual four-day arts festival.
An estimated 10,000 people attended Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park, near Charlbury.
It started on Thursday and finished on Sunday, and featured acts such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Jungle.
Organisers said the festival was aimed at people who "understand meaningful pleasure, enlightening participation and luxurious experiences".
Alongside the music,Wilderness features long-table feasting, contemporary dance, yoga, a family field and debates.
Actor and musician Damian Lewis, star of series such as Homeland and Band of Brothers, played a set at one of the festival's smaller venues.
With temperatures climbing over the weekend, many ticket holders took advantage of the chance to swim in Lake Majestic, part of the festival site.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.