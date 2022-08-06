Oxford City Council says HQ could be sold in cost-cutting move
- Published
A council has said it could sell its headquarters to save money.
Oxford City Council hopes to rent out the first and second floors of its St Aldate's Chambers HQ. However, it said it could still rent out all of the property or try to find a buyer.
An authority spokesperson said it was "continuing to look at all options for cost savings".
The council moved its face-to-face customer services to the Oxfordshire County Library in Oxford in January.
"We are now marketing [St Aldate's Chambers] and we have interest from a range of potential occupiers," the spokesperson added.
When it was setting its "extremely challenging" budget at the end of 2021, the authority said it would have a "profound" impact.
It said it expected to lose millions of pounds as a result of coronavirus as fewer people used its car parks, rented rooms at Oxford Town Hall and used its leisure centres.
