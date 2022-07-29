Grieving Oxfordshire mum calls for mental health referral law
The family of a man who took his own life after being discharged from mental health services against their wishes have called for a new law.
Dianne Martin, from Oxfordshire, said "Leon's Law" would be named after her son who died in 2019.
Ms Martin said the proposed legislation would have allowed her to refer Leon back to mental health services when his schizophrenia deteriorated.
She is being backed by her MP, who plans to put the bill to parliament.
Leon, who was 44 when he died, was the subject of a community treatment order and supported by services run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust for 10 years.
But he was discharged to the care of his GP in 2017, against his family's wishes.
"We said he is really, really ill, he is so ill, please don't do this and they did," Ms Martin said.
The 71-year-old retired lecturer, from North Hinksey, said her son subsequently stopped taking his medication.
Ms Martin said she was told by the police, after Leon's death, that he had not collected his prescription for 18 months.
She wants legislation to enable third parties such as families to refer a person with long-term mental health conditions back to mental health services.
Leon's family said the changes could save lives.
Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran is supporting the family and looking to put a Private Members Bill to Parliament in September.
She said a backstop was needed.
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust conducted an investigation following Leon's death.
As a result it has increased the timeframe for patients to be able to self-refer back to its adult mental health teams to 12 months following discharge.
In a statement, the trust said: "We are continually improving and developing responsive referral processes and services in line with national reform and the NHS Long Term plan for mental health."
