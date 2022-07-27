Barton: Further arrest in murder probe over assault near shops
- Published
A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of man assaulted near some shops three months ago.
The body of 50-year-old Peter Crowley, was found at his home in Brome Place, Barton, Oxford on 24 April.
It is believed he was injured the night before in Underhill Circus. The attack was not reported to police at the time.
Thames Valley Police said a woman aged 29 has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.
The force said the woman, from Oxford, currently remains in police custody.
A boy, 17, and a 16-year-old girl, from Oxford, are on bail after previously being arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 31-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, and 23-year-old woman were previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
All three, from Oxford, have been released under investigation.
Police recently carried out a search at a caravan park as part of the murder investigation.
