Oxford shooting: Man charged after incident in Cowley Road
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a man was shot in the shoulder on a busy road.
The victim received a "small wound" close to the junction of Cowley Road and Crown Street in Oxford at about 18:45 BST on Sunday. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.
Emman Riasat, 21, of Outram Road, Oxford, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday.
Another man, 25, from London, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was released under investigation.
Two men from Oxford, aged 23 and 25, were arrested on causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm.
The 23-year-old has been released on police bail until 22 August. The 25-year-old has been released under investigation.
