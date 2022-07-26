Oxford shooting: Two more men arrested after man injured in Cowley Road
A further two men have been arrested after a man was shot in the shoulder on a busy road.
Police were called to an area close to the junction of Cowley Road and Crown Street in Oxford on Sunday evening.
A man received a "small wound" to his shoulder and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.
The men, 23 and 25, both from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm. They remain in custody.
A 21-year-old man, from Oxford, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm also remains in custody.
Another man, 25 and from Luton, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier. He has been released under investigation.
Det Insp James Mather, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We are not yet in a position to ascertain what type of weapon was used, but believe a firearm of some description was discharged towards the victim, who thankfully has not suffered any serious injury.
"We do believe at this stage of our investigation that the victim and offenders are known to each other."
He urged anyone who might have seen a blue BMW that turned into Crown Street from Cowley Road at about 18:45 BST to get in touch with officers.
