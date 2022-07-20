Oxfordshire wildlife rescue cannot take any more animals
A wildlife rescue has stopped taking in any more animals after reaching its capacity.
Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue, near Didcot, has at least 300 patients, predominantly baby birds as well as foxes, badgers and deer.
Owner Luke Waclawek wrote on social media that taking more patients would start affecting the quality of care.
Higher demand has been partially blamed on the heatwave, while staff were also struggling with limited facilities.
The charity said it had treated 3,500 animals this year but it was now "full to the brim".
Mr Waclawek told the BBC: "It's really hard as there are animals out there that are going to struggle. Every patient matters."
The rescue centre said it had seen an influx of animals suffering severe dehydration in the recent hot spell.
Mr Waclawek also said urban development was a factor as the charity had noticed large numbers of animals coming from built-up areas.
In addition, the charity's facilities were in a "chokehold", he said, and the centre needed to expand its resources to meet demand.
"We want to build a wildlife hospital that can cater for everything," Mr Waclawek added.
If people find a sick or injured wild animal, the charity suggests taking it to the nearest veterinary clinic, calling the RSPCA or finding the closest wildlife rescue centre.
