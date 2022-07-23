In Pictures: Chris Andrews' photos of Oxford spanning 40 years

By Galya Dimitrova
BBC Oxford

1998: Madgalen College Tower, Bridge and PuntsChris Andrews Publications
Chris Andrews is the man punting in this image from 1998, after instructing his assistant how and when to take the snap - it is now a bestselling fridge magnet, a calendar front, and a guide book cover

Chris Andrews has been photographing some of the most beautiful parts of Oxford for 40 years.

He has captured iconic local views and activities, from punting down the river to walking down Oxfordshire's green spaces in all seasons.

His work has sold on millions of postcards, books, calendars, fridge magnets, coasters, and diaries.

"I've been inside college buildings when no one was there or on their rooftops early in the morning", Mr Andrews told the BBC.

"There's something magical about the quiet of the early morning and hearing the blackbirds' song echo around an empty quad, or the alarm waking the students up."

He tells us about some of his favourites pictures of the city across four decades.

Chris Andrews Publications
"The Spires from South Park are an iconic view. For the first picture I took here, 40 years ago (bottom right) I knew the light was going to be perfect so I jumped on my old post office bike saying 'I'll be back in time for supper', but I was late and unable to let my girlfriend know because we had no mobile phones in 1982." The other photos (clockwise) were taken in 2021, 2012, and 2001.
Chris Andrews Publications
"A fortunate chance was working for Merton College and the privilege of being able to photograph in their Old Library in Mob Quad in 2009. Books were chained to the shelves to prevent them being stolen, or possibly even destroyed by the Puritans."
Chris Andrews Publications
"This is a great view of the Radcliffe Camera from the Fellows' Garden in Exeter College in 2013. It was as if the seat was placed in exactly the right spot."
Chris Andrews Publications
"Broad Street, empty due to Covid..."
Chris Andrews Publications
"...and Broad Street in 1982, back when I used to initial all my postcards."
Chris Andrews Publications
"A frosty dawn picture of the river, canal, and Nuffield College spire in 1982."
Chris Andrews Publications
"The Oxford Spires from the roof of Trinity College Tower in 2006. I got permission to go up as I was working for the college and produced a guide book and college prospectus for them. I was using a big old film camera in square format as I wanted a good deal of sky so we could write titles on it when it was a calendar and book cover."
Chris Andrews Publications
Hertford Bridge (also known as the Bridge of Sighs) at sunset in 1989. "It's difficult to decide if having figures in the picture is good as it gives scale, or whether they are a distraction. This has been a calendar front and is still a best-selling postcard."
Chris Andrews Publications
"Just after dawn on Port Meadow in 2016, a priceless, still, and quiet time. I took one of our dogs with me for companionship and to enjoy the work, but the freezing mist coming off the river was so cold that the tip of the dog's tail went white with frost."
Chris Andrews Publications
"A spring view with Magdalen College Tower visible from Merton College Fellows' Garden just after dawn in 2016. I do favour the early morning for the colour and low angle of the sun and there is a tremendous buzz of having got up early and done some creative useful work before the world is awake. One of my favourite pictures."

All pictures subject to copyright.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics