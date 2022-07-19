Oxford City Council condemns BBC for plans to axe TV news bulletin
Councillors have unanimously voted to appeal BBC plans to axe a local TV news bulletin.
South Today in Oxford is due to end in November and merge with the regional programme from Southampton.
Oxford City Council has now approved a motion urging BBC bosses to scrap this change, saying it "beggars belief".
BBC Nations director Rhodri Talfan Davies previously said he wanted to "strengthen" local online news services.
He has not yet commented on the latest move by Oxford councillors.
Council leader Susan Brown said authorities across the country were putting in motions supporting local news services being cut by the BBC.
Submitting the motion in Oxford, Councillor Nigel Chapman said: "How that proposal from the BBC fulfils its charter obligations beggars belief."
The local TV news bulletins in Cambridge is also expected to merge with the regional programme in Norwich.
Mr Chapman said he previously worked for the BBC "for many years" and "normally I take a vow of silence on the actions of my successors".
His motion calls for the council to write to the chair of the BBC Trust and Director General demanding the cuts are scrapped.
He also called for a meeting with Mr Talfan Davies to "impress upon him the damage this proposal will do to local journalism", as well as write a letter supporting the unions, including the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BECTU).
"That [BBC] charter talks about offering daily accurate and impartial news, to build people's understanding of all parts of the United Kingdom and the wider world," he said.
"By reducing the coverage of Oxfordshire issues, the BBC makes its coverage less distinctive, offers less engagement in local issues and will reduce participation in the democratic process because people will be less well informed."
Mr Chapman also said that by focusing on online news services the BBC would be "excluding the digitally disadvantaged".
Ms Brown added: "This is important for us too, this is about holding us accountable and we're already seeing a fall off in local journalism. We need to make sure that the BBC are keeping to their charter."
During the meeting, Councillor Dr Christopher Smowton confirmed Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, was also in support of the motion.
In a statement to the council, she said: "I'll be working hard to ensure there are no job losses as a result of these changes and fighting to retain as much of this key team in Oxfordshire as possible, to ensure that the opportunity to work in this industry is protected for the next generation."
