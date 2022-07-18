West Oxfordshire: Water back on after burst pipe cut supplies
- Published
People in West Oxfordshire left with no water during soaring temperatures have had their supplies restored.
Water tankers were sent out and bottled water stations set up following the burst pipe in Witney on Saturday.
Thames Water said its engineers had worked overnight to clear air locks and restore water to the 600 properties cut off in West Witney and Minster Lovell.
The water firm said: "We're really sorry that it took so long to restore water during this hot weather."
#Witney update: All customers in West Witney and Minster Lovell should now have water. If your supply hasn't returned, it could be an airlock. More info on our website: https://t.co/eSQTt9Y5ZC We're very sorry for how long it took to restore your water during this hot weather.— Thames Water 💧 (@thameswater) July 18, 2022
In a statement, Thames Water said: "We've now been able to switch our booster pumps at Minster Lovell back on, and all customers in West Witney and Minster Lovell should now have water.
"If you still have problems with your supply it could be that you have an air lock."
