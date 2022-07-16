In pictures: Oxford Botanic Garden celebrates 400th anniversary
A botanic garden is celebrating its 400th anniversary with a series of events and a new hybrid rose.
Oxford Botanic Garden and Arboretum is running two weeks' of events.
They began on Friday with members of the Oxford Society of Change Ringers and members of the Oxford Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers ringing bells in churches across the county.
Other celebrations at the gardens include an evening of poetry and music, an exhibition of rare nature prints, and art workshops.
The official anniversary was last year but the celebrations could not be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.
