In pictures: Oxford Botanic Garden celebrates 400th anniversary

Oxford Botanic Garden
Oxford Botanic Garden was founded in 1621 as a physic garden, growing plants for medicinal research

A botanic garden is celebrating its 400th anniversary with a series of events and a new hybrid rose.

Oxford Botanic Garden and Arboretum is running two weeks' of events.

They began on Friday with members of the Oxford Society of Change Ringers and members of the Oxford Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers ringing bells in churches across the county.

Other celebrations at the gardens include an evening of poetry and music, an exhibition of rare nature prints, and art workshops.

The official anniversary was last year but the celebrations could not be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The new Oxford Physic rose was created by Peter Beales Roses Ltd, in collaboration with Oxford Botanic Garden, to mark the anniversary
The purpose-built pond at the garden, created in 1850, is home to the giant Amazonian water lily
These small water lilies in the gardens are from the Latour-Marliac nursery where Monet was inspired to paint his Water Lilies masterpiece
The gardens are home to an English yew that was planted in 1645 by the first head gardener at the site, German botanist Jacob Bobart the Elder
The two-week celebration at the site, which contains more than 5,000 different plant species, will also include tours, trails and crafts

