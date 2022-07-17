Listed pub in Wroxton to be converted after plans approved
A Grade II listed village pub will be turned into a home after councillors gave a controversial plan the go-ahead.
The North Arms, in Wroxton, Oxfordshire, was run by brewing giant Greene King and closed in 2013.
It was bought by Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2015 with the intention of reopening a pub. The American university has run its UK campus at Wroxton Abbey, since 1965.
But it sold the pub to a private buyer in 2019 after scrapping the plan.
The conversion project submitted to Cherwell District Council was opposed by 37 people and supported by one person.
Those opposed said the conversion would result in a loss of a focal point in the village, near Banbury.
The pub was registered as an asset of community value but that lapsed last October. The 17th Century building, with early 19th Century refacing, was first listed in 1955.
The council's conservation officer also said its loss as a pub would be "regrettable".
But the authority's planning officers said it was "unviable" to reopen the pub because it is "poorly located, in an area with low population and little demand from operators".
The council's planning committee gave the conversion plan approval at a meeting on Thursday.
