Oxford Stadium opens bar in footballer Joey Beauchamp's name
- Published
A bar at a racing stadium has been named after a legendary Oxford footballer.
The new Joey Beauchamp Sports Bar at Oxford Stadium in Blackbird Leys is in honour of the Oxford United footballer who died in February aged 50.
His brother Luke called it a "fitting tribute" to his brother, who enjoyed visiting the stadium with his family and friends.
Managing director Kevin Boothby said it was the "perfect" name for the bar.
Oxford-born Beauchamp was described by his football club as one of its greatest ever players.
Following an inquest, a coroner concluded he took his own life after enduring "a difficult couple of years".
The ribbon at the bar's opening was cut by his father Joe, who was joined by Joey's brothers Luke and Mark, and his two daughters.
The bar is adorned in local sporting memorabilia and pictures of the late footballer.
Luke Beauchamp told the BBC: "It's been really nice for them to put this on for Joey.
"He loved nothing more than playing for Oxford and then coming down to the stadium with his family and friends and enjoying a good night out, and for us as a family it's good memories indeed."
He said people could "enjoy having a drink and a bet and see pictures of an Oxford legend".
'Great character'
His friend Paul Woodburn said: "Joey was a greyhound enthusiast... I remember picking him up from Oxford United's changing room many a time after the full-time whistle had blown on a Saturday and we'd be trackside before you knew it.
"We enjoyed lots of success on track, but he loved his dogs at home too.
"Joey was a great character and we all dearly miss him."
Following his death, Beauchamp's family said they wanted men in the Oxfordshire region to be aware of the mental health support that was available to them.
His funeral took place in March.
Oxford Stadium, which opened in 1939, currently hosts motorcycle speedway. Greyhound racing is set to return next month for the first time since 2012.
