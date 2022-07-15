Blenheim Palace to build giant play park
A large new outdoor adventure play park is to be built at Blenheim Palace.
The palace said the area would "celebrate the rich heritage" of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A "giant" attraction, it will cater for "different age groups ranging from toddlers to teenagers".
The park will be larger than a football field and situated on land next to the walled gardens area where the palace maze, butterfly house and lavender garden and pizza cafe, are located.
The 5,000m (16,404ft) site will have wooden structures, water features, play trails, and winding walkways and is expected to open early next year.
A replica of Vanbrugh's Grand Bridge - the life size version of which is situated elsewhere on the palace grounds - will stand at the centre.
Other elements include a viewing platform, an interactive sensory garden walk, and a large seating terrace.
An elevated area will have rope bridges, tunnels, and triple racing zip lines with views across the parkland.
Blenheim Palace was built to celebrate Britain's victory over the French in the War of the Spanish Succession, and completed in 1733.
Sir Winston Churchill was born there in 1874, and it is the residence of the Duke of Marlborough.
