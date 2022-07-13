Children caught on CCTV in Oxfordshire playing on railway line
Children have been caught on CCTV playing on the railway near a level crossing in Oxfordshire.
The footage was reviewed when the driver of a 125mph express train had to use the emergency brakes when they saw people playing on the track near the Wantage Road crossing in Grove.
One child can be seen dancing near the line as a train passes metres away.
At least three similar incidents have been caught on CCTV over the past month, Network Rail said.
The level crossing allows people over the four tracks of the main line between Didcot and Swindon.
Alison Kramer, community safety manager for Network Rail, said: "The railway is not a playground and what they are doing is extremely dangerous."
She urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers.
British Transport Police will continue patrolling trespass hotspots and work with Network Rail to highlight the risks on visits to local schools and communities.
