Oxford LTNs: Protest gathers pace as deadline looms
- Published
Two petitions against traffic-calming measures have been submitted amid complaints they are doing more harm than good.
Up to 100 people protested at Oxford's County Hall against the Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) in the city.
One resident claims they are drop-off points for drug dealing while a councillor says they are "incredibly divisive".
The county council decides next week whether to make the scheme permanent.
The LTNs were introduced in the Church Cowley, Temple Cowley and Florence Park areas of Oxford in March 2021 to reduce congestion, combat pollution and make roads safer.
But the scheme has caused controversy with bollards being vandalised and even an alleged assault.
As the petitions with almost 6,000 signatures against the scheme were handed in, resident Anne Stares said LTNs were being used by drug dealers.
"The boxes are being used as drug drop-offs. My daughter lives opposite one and they cycle up, drop the drugs off amongst the weeds, two or three minutes later somebody rides up, picks it up and rides away," she said.
Thames Valley Police said it had not received any reports of drug dealing and its officers had no intelligence to that effect.
Councillor Andrew Gant said the city needed "rational, sensible debate" about LTNs.
Mr Gant said the destruction witnessed around the city was a "minor irritation" but the council would not be affected by "mindless vandalism".
However, Councillor Liam Walker said: "The LTNs are incredibly divisive and not supported by the community. We've yet to see the evidence to back up the claims they're making areas safer.
"All they're doing is pushing the issues into neighbouring streets and setting community against community."
Resident Maggie Brown said she lived on a street where there was now more traffic which left her "being suffocated by fumes".
The council is said to be looking at automatic number plate recognition to allow certain drivers access through the LTNs.
One councillor said "we want to find solutions".
A full council meeting is being held on 19 July to decide on the future of the project.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.