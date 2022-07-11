Benson Lock: Stranded dog rescued from concrete block in weir
- Published
A dog has been rescued by fire crews after becoming marooned on a piece of concrete in a weir.
The pooch, named Coco, was walking with its owner near Benson Lock on Sunday at about 05:40 BST.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "He made a detour from the planned walk and ended up stranded on a block of concrete within the weir."
Crews used a rescue sled to reach the dog and bring it back to dry land to be reunited with its owner.
The fire service said the owner did the right thing and "stayed well away from the water and called us - we were happy to help and had Coco back on dry land quickly and safely."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.