In pictures: Henley Festival draws to a close
- Published
Thousands of music fans are set to enjoy a special closing concert as Henley Festival comes to an end.
The event, held on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border, has celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.
The black-tie gathering has hosted performers including Craig David, Tom Jones, and Pete Tong and the Symphony Orchestra.
Former prime minister Theresa May was spotted enjoying the event on the day her successor Boris Johnson resigned.
There will be a special closing concert featuring opera star Katherine Jenkins and singer Jack Savoretti to end the event.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.