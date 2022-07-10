In pictures: Henley Festival draws to a close

Tom JonesAdam Sorenson
Tom Jones performed at the black tie festival on Saturday

Thousands of music fans are set to enjoy a special closing concert as Henley Festival comes to an end.

The event, held on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border, has celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

The black-tie gathering has hosted performers including Craig David, Tom Jones, and Pete Tong and the Symphony Orchestra.

Former prime minister Theresa May was spotted enjoying the event on the day her successor Boris Johnson resigned.

There will be a special closing concert featuring opera star Katherine Jenkins and singer Jack Savoretti to end the event.

Adam Sorenson
The festival started on Wednesday
Adam Sorenson
Organisers have pulled out all the stops to celebrate the festival's 40th anniversary this year
Adam Sorenson
Crowds enjoyed classics from the star including What's New Pussycat? and Sex Bomb
Adam Sorenson
Pete Tong brought Ibiza classics to the festival with the Symphony Orchestra
Adam Sorenson
The Radio 1 DJ's performance followed on from his Isle of Wight set
Getty Images
Former prime minister Theresa May watched Craig David at the festival on Thursday
Adam Sorenson
The black tie festival will close with a headline performance from opera star Katherine Jenkins
Adam Sorenson
Jack Savoretti will also be performing on the last day of the festival
Adam Sorenson
Each evening the festival has closed with a firework display

