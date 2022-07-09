In pictures: Cornbury Music Festival over the years
Cornbury Music Festival is under way, with its organiser promising it will be the last ever one.
The festival's final weekend at Great Tew Park in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, features Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Ronan Keating, The Darkness, and The Waterboys.
The event, which began in 2004, was meant to end in 2017 until promoter Hugh Phillimore reversed his decision.
But he said 2022 "really, really, really, really, really is the last one".
The festival was last held in 2019 before being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Phillimore told the BBC: "We sold a lot of tickets and the choice was either to refund everyone and call it a day, or have one more shot at it. It's been lovely but enough is enough."
Mica Paris, who performs on Saturday, said: "I've done so many Cornburys because it's always a great festival."
She added: "I'm just sad it's the final one. I'm not believing it."
After Jools Holland closes out the weekend on Sunday, Oxfordshire's summer festival calendar will never be the same again.
