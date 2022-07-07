Rapist Luiz Da Silva Neto jailed for spiking men and sex attacks
A "monster" who spiked two men with a drug before raping one and sexually assaulting the other has been jailed for 22 years.
Luiz Da Silva Neto, 36, of Wandsworth, London, drugged the men in separate events at a cottage in Oxfordshire, last November and December.
Both victims woke up in the cottage naked and unaware of what had happened to them, Oxford Crown Court heard.
One victim said he was glad to help "protect others from this monster".
Police said they were keeping an "open mind" that he may have committed more offences.
During the trial, prosecutor Matthew Walsh said Da Silva Neto laced his victims' drinks with drug GHB or GHL or another similar substance.
He described them as an "aphrodisiac", which can have "euphoric and hallucinogenic effects".
Both are colourless, odourless and dissolve into liquids. They are absorbed by the body quickly and difficult to detect.
The first victim drank alcohol with Da Silva Neto at his property in Middle Barton after travelling to do work there with him but "began to feel suddenly tired", the court heard.
He fell asleep fully-clothed but awoke to find he was naked and his body "wouldn't work... as if he was paralysed", after being sexually assaulted.
The next morning, he felt "broken in two" but on leaving saw an empty syringe and was "convinced he had been drugged".
Da Silva Neto was found by a jury to be guilty of administering a substance to stupefy the man to allow sexual activity and to have caused the man to engage in sexual activity without his consent.
'Distressed and upset'
The second victim had been at a London nightclub and only been married for a few weeks when Da Silva Neto drove him to Oxfordshire in a hire car.
After drugging the man, Da Silva Neto subjected him to an attack during which he raped him.
The victim awoke naked "in a strange house" the next day with "no idea what had gone on", before returning home to London "confused, distressed and upset".
He had been reported missing and "couldn't account for the hours between leaving the bar and waking up in the bed".
In a victim impact statement, he told the court he was glad he helped "break the chain and protect others from this monster".
Da Silva Neto was found to have raped him, administered a substance to stupefy to allow sexual activity in the cottage, and caused him to engage in sexual activity without his consent.
Judge Michael Gledhill QC described Da Silva Neto as a "sexual predator" and told him of the second victim: "He was no more use to you. You'd had your sexual way with him."
The judge said the man had been left "completely traumatised".
'Very dangerous man'
In a statement the first victim said: "My life changed forever, never to be the same again". He added: "I live with this alone every day".
The second said he suffered "severe anxiety" and it was really difficult to "hear of the awful things this man did to me".
The judge ordered Da Silva Neto to serve at least two thirds of his sentence.
Det Insp James Holden-White, of Thames Valley Police, described him as a "very dangerous man, as such the streets are a much safer place with him behind bars", who used a "well-practiced modus operandi".
"Da Silva Neto deliberately targeted heterosexual men whom he believed would be especially unlikely to report the offences to police, but he was wrong," he said.
"The two victims have shown immense bravery throughout and it is because of them that Da Silva Neto has been convicted and jailed."
In relation to the second victim, Da Silva Neto was cleared of kidnapping him, kidnapping him with the intent of committing a sexual offence outside the nightclub and administering a substance to stupefy him to allow sexual activity in the hire car from London to Oxfordshire.
