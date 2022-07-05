Oxford Stadium: PETA invited to visit site of greyhound racing
Owners of a stadium where greyhound racing is due to return have invited an animal rights group for a visit.
The revamped Oxford Stadium in Blackbird Leys, Oxford, is set to host racing for the first time in a decade.
Invited group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) says its research shows residents do not want greyhound racing back.
But racing manager Kiaran O'Brien criticised the findings and said PETA was welcome to tour the stadium.
PETA commissioned a public poll in which 206 people in Oxfordshire were questioned. Of the 153 people who had expressed an opinion, 71% said they would prefer the stadium to be used for another purpose.
More than 29,000 people have also signed a PETA petition opposing the plans.
But Mr O'Brien said: "The population of Oxfordshire is about 700,000, they polled 153 people.
"We're open to talk to these activists if they want to come here.
"We've got an open door, we will show them round, we will have an open day, and we'd like them to carry out the same poll on our opening night when there should be 1,500 to 2,000 people here."
'A dying sport'
PETA senior campaigns manager Kate Werner, told the BBC the sample reflected a "general trend that we see whenever polling is done on greyhound racing".
She added: "People don't want to see dogs raced to death anymore."
"Instead of trying to revive a dying sport that's been on the decline for years", Oxford City Council "should push for a new sports stadium where no animals are harmed - that would really benefit the local community", Ms Werner said.
The city council insisted locals had "long campaigned" to bring races back.
It said while its control was limited to planning policy, it had supported the revival of the stadium.
The stadium, which opened in 1939, had its last greyhound race meeting in December 2012, and hosted speedway until 2007.
Speedway has also returned and the first greyhound race is currently expected next month.
