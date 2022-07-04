Oxford LTNs: Arsonists melt down traffic scheme's bollards
Arsonists melted down two bollards that were being used as part of a controversial traffic-calming scheme.
Three Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) were introduced in Oxford's Divinity Road, St Clement's and St Mary's areas in May as part of a six-month trial.
A councillor said a hooded gang melting the bollards in Howard Street and Barnet Street on Sunday was "on another level" of dissent against the schemes.
Oxfordshire County Council said it would replace them.
The authority previously said it spent £12,000 replacing or repairing LTN furniture, including bollards and planters, between May and mid-June.
Damian Haywood, who represents St Mary's and Iffley on the county council and is in favour of LTNs, said police were aware of the "disgraceful" incident.
"There has been a lot of vandalism over the last few weeks but it's just been vandalism in terms of people removing [furniture]," he said.
"But this is on another level and there are concerns now that people are taking to arson to express their dislike of the bollards."
As part of the LTN schemes, residential roads are closed to through traffic so motorists can drive to but not through them to stop them being used as short cuts.
Mr Haywood added: "I'd like to think it was a couple of - for want of a better expression - idiots, vandals, who will hopefully give up. We won't be defeated by this.
"We are absolutely adamant that this trial will go ahead and we will continue to replace the bollards where we need to."
A council spokesperson said it was aware of the incidents and encouraged people to use its online consultation about LTNs.
"Should this prove to be vandalism then we would like to stress that such behaviour is a criminal offence and we take this extremely seriously," they said.
