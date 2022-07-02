In pictures: Campsfield Immigration centre captured
Pictures have emerged showing the Campsfield House detention centre which could be set to reopen.
Published by a press agency, the images show the disused immigration facility in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.
It was shut in 2018 after years of problems, including riots, escapes and complaints about conditions.
The Home Office previously told the BBC it would talk to interested parties about the plans to reopen.
Local councillors and MP Layla Moran have expressed their frustration at the prospect of the centre being reopened.
Oxford City Council leader Susan Brown said it would be "inhumane" to open the centre, which she said "dehumanised refugees".
While Ms Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said the community would be "incredibly dismayed" after previously winning their fight to get the facility closed.
Originally a young offender institution, Campsfield became an immigration centre in 1993.
It was used to house a range of people, mainly asylum seekers and foreign national offenders.
The final inspection of the 282-bed facility, before it shut in 2018, found that 41% of its detainees felt unsafe.
The re-opened facility, which could accommodate up to 400 male detainees, is not expected to open until at least late 2023.
