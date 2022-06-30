Blenheim Palace: Massive dredging operation under way
- Published
A fleet of barges has been specially built to undertake a massive dredging operation at Blenheim Palace.
Queen Pool, currently 30cm (11.8in) deep, will return to its original depth of 2m (6.6ft), as 300,000 cubic metres (984,252 cubic ft) of silt is removed.
The six 20m-long (66ft) vessels can each carry 80 tons (72,575 kg).
Blenheim Estate director Roy Cox said it was "one of the most ambitious civil engineering projects undertaken" at the site in more than 300 years.
Work has begun to carefully dig out the material that has built up at the bottom of the lake on the palace estate in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.
It will be taken to a temporary wharf and the silt unloaded into dumper trucks to make a new area of grassland on the estate.
Mr Cox said the work was "vitally important" to ensure the "long-term health of the lakes, surrounding waterways and parkland, and the rich biodiversity that it supports as well as mitigating the risk of environmental damage due to climate change".
The barges were designed by Land & Water Plant, assisted by naval architects at Keel Marine.
Queen Pool was created by Lancelot "Capability" Brown in 1763 as part of a relandscaping project of the palace's park and gardens.
The palace itself was built to celebrate Britain's victory over the French in the War of the Spanish Succession and completed in 1733.
It is the residence of the Duke of Marlborough and was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.
British prime minister Sir Winston Churchill was born there in 1874.
The view of the lakes and bridge was once described as the finest in England by Sir Winston's father Lord Randolph Churchill.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.