In Pictures: Henley Royal Regatta 2022 starts in Oxfordshire

Thames Rowing Club compete on the opening day of the regatta

Thousands of spectators have flocked to Henley Royal Regatta to watch rowers battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the racing which features about 300 knockout races across 26 events

This year, a record 419 crews have qualified from 17 nations. Competitors range from Olympians to school and university rowers.

Now running for six days, racing started on Tuesday and ends on Sunday.

The event was cancelled for the first time in its history in 2020, other than during the world wars, due to the Covid pandemic.

Yale University 'A' crew carry their boat back to the boat house after competing
Spectators line the river bank to watch the racing
A crew from Hinksey Sculling School cross the river on their way to the start line
A member of Durham University 'A' crew carries rowing blades back to the boat house after competing
More than 300 races take place on the river across six days
Blazers and boater hats are out in force at the regatta
Winnie the labradoodle watches rowers from the river bank
People on the New Orleans Paddle Steamer Boat look on as a rowing crew from Derby Rowing club compete

