Oxfordshire council looking for turtle pool owner after fly-tip
- Published
A council wants to hear from the former owner of a distinctive turtle paddling pool which was found fly-tipped.
Cherwell District Council thinks they could lead them to the offender who chucked waste in Green Lane, Yarnton, that was reported on 18 June.
Councillor Dan Sames, member for cleaner and green communities, said enough waste was dumped to "fill a Transit van".
Artificial grass, wooden pallets, polystyrene and doors were also left.
"The person who commissioned this clearance work, or a neighbour who recognises this very distinctive paddling pool, could help us identify where the waste has come from," Mr Sames said.
"This is a significant fly-tip, with enough waste to fill a Transit van having been irresponsibly left to despoil a country lane.
"We would also appeal to anyone who may have seen a large tipper truck acting suspiciously in the area."
