Son of Oxfordshire head-on crash victim calls for action
The family of a man who died following a head-on collision is calling for roads to be made safer.
Brian Hunt, 78, was fatally injured in the crash on the A417 near Blewbury, Oxfordshire, on 4 May 2020.
At the time, Aron Hicks, 28, who was driving a white Ford Transit, overtook one vehicle and tried to overtake another as the Honda Civic driven by Mr Hunt approached on the other side.
Mr Hunt died in hospital later that day but his family is calling for changes.
They believe new road markings could prevent further deaths.
"How many deaths would it have to take for it to get to an absolute white line?" Mr Hunt's son Stuart said.
Earlier this month, Mr Hunt's family asked Thames Valley Police to release the footage of the fatal crash to highlight the dangers of bad driving.
The video of the incident was viewed more than 225,000 times on the Thames Valley Police Facebook page.
Hicks admitted one count of causing death by dangerous driving at Oxford Crown Court this month and was jailed for three years and four months.
