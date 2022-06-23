Man who racially abused Oxford City Council worker fined
A man who racially abused a council's employee on the phone has been fined.
Jonathan Clarke, 42, racially abused the man who worked in Oxford City Council's contact centre after he called it for help on 2 July 2021.
He was annoyed because he felt the authority was not helping him enough to solve a problem with his neighbours.
Clarke, of Cumberland Road, Oxford, was fined £120 at the city's magistrates' court. He will pay the council employee £75 in compensation.
He earlier pleaded guilty to sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message by a public communication network at the same court on 24 May.
