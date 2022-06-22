HMP Huntercombe: Foreign prisoners unfairly treated, report finds
- Published
The way that some foreign prisoners were detained in jail after their sentences had ended was "unfair and highly discriminatory", a report found.
HMP Huntercombe's Independent Monitoring Board said delays within the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and Home Office led to "significant" issues.
The prison, in Nuffield, Oxfordshire, was altered to only house foreign nationals since 2012.
The MoJ and Home Office have been asked to comment.
The "vast majority" of HMP Huntercombe's prisoners are eventually deported to the country of their origin, the report said.
But the board said it was a "matter of great concern" that about 17 prisoners at the end of last year had finished their sentences but were being held under convicted criminal conditions.
'Ensuing frustrations'
It said it had raised the matter previously but it had not been properly addressed by authorities.
The MoJ is responsible for prisoners' welfare while the Home Office is responsible for issuing paperwork to remove the prisoners from the UK.
The board said an "apparent shortage of staff" at the Home Office meant "too many" prisoners arrived at Huntercombe close to or already past their early release date.
That left prison staff to deal with prisoners' "ensuing frustrations" over leaving the country, the board said.
Olga Senior, the chair of the monitoring board, said: "The impact on these individuals and their families is significant, while there is also the issue of space being occupied that is needed."
But she did add "good work" had been done at the prison despite the impact of Covid-19.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.