Banbury park stabbing: Three boys charged in attempted murder probe

People's Park in Banbury
Passers-by who gave first aid to the 21-year-old man gave him "the best possible chance of surviving", police said

Three teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was attacked in People's Park, Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Saturday afternoon.

He was given first aid by passers-by and remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Thames Valley Police said two boys, aged 16 from Banbury, and a 15-year-old boy from Oxford were due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court.

The three boys were among five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two 16-year-old boys from Banbury remain in police custody.

