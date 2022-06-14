Banbury park stabbing: Two more boys held in attempted murder probe
- Published
Two more boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park.
Thames Valley Police said the victim, 21, was attacked in People's Park, Banbury, Oxfordshire, at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.
He was given first aid by passers-by and remains in hospital in a stable condition, the force added.
The two boys, aged 16 and 15, from Banbury, were detained earlier and remain in custody.
Police have been granted a warrant of further detention for three other boys in custody.
They are a 15-year-old boy from Oxford and two 16-year-old boys from Banbury. All have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
