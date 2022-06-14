Banbury park stabbing: Two more boys held in attempted murder probe

People's Park in Banbury
Passers-by who gave first aid to the 21-year-old man gave him "the best possible chance of surviving", police said

Two more boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park.

Thames Valley Police said the victim, 21, was attacked in People's Park, Banbury, Oxfordshire, at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.

He was given first aid by passers-by and remains in hospital in a stable condition, the force added.

The two boys, aged 16 and 15, from Banbury, were detained earlier and remain in custody.

Police have been granted a warrant of further detention for three other boys in custody.

They are a 15-year-old boy from Oxford and two 16-year-old boys from Banbury. All have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

BBC
The man was attacked in People's Park in Banbury on Saturday afternoon

