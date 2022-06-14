Oxford college: Education minister investigating £155m donation
- Published
A £155m donation to a University of Oxford college from a Vietnamese company is under investigation, according to the government.
Concerns were raised in the Commons over Linacre College's memorandum of understanding with SOVICO Group.
It plans to change its name to Thao College following a first gift of £50m.
Education minister Michelle Donelan told MPs she was "actively investigating" the matter and would provide an update within days.
Her remarks came as the House of Commons considered a proposed Freedom of Speech Bill amendment.
Universities will be expected to share details of financial arrangements from overseas people and organisations.
The college signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SOVICO Group on 31 October.
The name change - which will need to be approved by the Privy Council - will be made in honour of SOVICO Group's chairwoman, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao.
The college was founded in 1962 and is named after the Renaissance humanist, medical scientist and classicist Thomas Linacre.
The donation will help to pay for a new graduate centre and graduate access scholarships, the college previously said.
