Man spiked victims before sex attacks in Middle Barton, jury told
- Published
Two men were sexually abused after being spiked with a drug to ensure they were "incapacitated and clearly not consenting", a jury was told.
Luiz Da Silva Neto, 35, is accused of rape and kidnapping at a property in Middle Barton, Oxfordshire, in November and December last year.
Oxford Crown Court heard both victims woke up naked there unsure of what had happened to them.
Mr Da Silva Neto, of London, denies a total of seven offences.
Prosecutor Matthew Walsh said he spiked two men with the drug GHB or GHL, which Mr Da Silva Neto "accepts using himself recreationally", or another similar substance.
Mr Walsh said GHB and GBL are colourless, odourless and dissolve into liquids.
He said they are absorbed by the body quickly and difficult to detect. Small doses can sedate or incapacitate a person, he said.
'Paralysed'
The jury was told the first victim drunk alcohol with Mr Da Silva Neto at the property but "began to feel suddenly tired".
He fell asleep fully-clothed but awoke to find he was naked and his body "wouldn't work... as if he was paralysed" as he was sexual assaulted.
The next morning, he felt "broken in two" but on leaving saw an empty syringe and was "convinced he had been drugged".
The second victim had been at a bar on the the King's Road in London.
He awoke naked "in a strange house" at about 10:00 the next day with "no idea what had gone on", before returning to London "confused, distressed and upset" .
He had been reported missing and "couldn't account for the hours between leaving the bar and waking up in the bed".
Mr Da Silva Neto denies two counts of a causing a male over 13 or over to engage in a penetrative sexual activity without consent, two counts of administering a substance with intent to stupefy/overpower to allow sexual activity, and one count of rape.
He also denies one count of kidnap/false imprisonment of a person with intent to commit a sexual offence and one count of committing kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence.
The trial, expected to last for five days, continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.